Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1,116.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $398.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

