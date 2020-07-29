Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.68 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of SUP opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.