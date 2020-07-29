Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.31 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $43.31 million and $8.16 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.02916278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00066584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 642,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 277,929,856 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.