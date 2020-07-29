Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 896,074 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 12.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $130,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $582,770. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

