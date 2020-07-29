Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 515,782 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 515,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Baxter International worth $188,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

