Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,977 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,977 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Norfolk Southern worth $186,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,634,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $177.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

