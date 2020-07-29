Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,022 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Travelers Companies worth $157,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

TRV opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

