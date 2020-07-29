Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $136,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $450.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.56. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $463.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.79.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.