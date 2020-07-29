Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Amphenol worth $159,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.