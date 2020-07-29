Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 44,053 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Centene worth $164,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Centene by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Centene stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.