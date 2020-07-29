Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $133.56 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 563,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $133,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $186,885,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,551 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,351,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,553,000 after buying an additional 603,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.