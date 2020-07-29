Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.47 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $132,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $274.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

