Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $131.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Cadence Design Systems worth $131,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,941 shares of company stock worth $35,633,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $106.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

