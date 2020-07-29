Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,701 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $134,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 238.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

