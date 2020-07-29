Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $162,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

