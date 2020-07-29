Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,526,965 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $166,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

