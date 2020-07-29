Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,683,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 104.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,024,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 925.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,152,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

RPAI stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

