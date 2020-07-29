Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 787,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,600,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,476,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after buying an additional 81,326 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBT stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

