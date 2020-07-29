Strs Ohio Sells 57,500 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 39.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.