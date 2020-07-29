Strs Ohio Sells 330,000 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

