Strs Ohio Sells 32,333 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

