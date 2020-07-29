Strs Ohio Sells 27,051 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

In other news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 172.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

