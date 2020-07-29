Strs Ohio Sells 21,212 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after buying an additional 2,773,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

