Strs Ohio Sells 13,371 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Athene worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Athene by 2,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.