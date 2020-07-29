Strs Ohio Raises Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of PS Business Parks worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.65. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

