Strs Ohio Raises Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of PS Business Parks worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSB stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.65. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13.
In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
