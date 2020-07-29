Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 523,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HR opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

