Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3,054.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $176.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

