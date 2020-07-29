Strs Ohio Raises Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CONMED were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CONMED by 601.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,835 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 13.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 151,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.