Strs Ohio Purchases 29,800 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 297,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NYSE:AIT opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

