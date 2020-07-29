Strs Ohio Purchases 26,854 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.32% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,567,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,778,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 348,780 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,459,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.