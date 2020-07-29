Strs Ohio Purchases 21,689 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

