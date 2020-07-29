Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 89,679 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,238 shares of company stock worth $174,536,223. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $281.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

