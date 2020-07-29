Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $274.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $280.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

