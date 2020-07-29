Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Mylan worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 766.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

