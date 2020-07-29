Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,032 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:BRX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

