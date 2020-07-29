Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $641,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,392 shares of company stock worth $6,034,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.38. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.