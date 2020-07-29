Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 704.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.