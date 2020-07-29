Strs Ohio Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,223.69.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,166.15 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,056.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

