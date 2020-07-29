Strs Ohio Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $1,045,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,760 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

