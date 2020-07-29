Strs Ohio Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Integer stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.