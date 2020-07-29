Strs Ohio Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 92,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FM stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

