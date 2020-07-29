Strs Ohio Has $4.64 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 1,712,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.