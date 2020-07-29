Strs Ohio Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 411.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,353,000 after buying an additional 75,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 202,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

NYSE DRI opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

