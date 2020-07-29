Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 1,433.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after buying an additional 923,836 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $34,234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $16,395,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $13,487,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $17,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MINI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Mobile Mini Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

