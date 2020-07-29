Strs Ohio Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of NeoGenomics worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after buying an additional 1,565,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Stephens began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

