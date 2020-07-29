Strs Ohio Buys 21,541 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

