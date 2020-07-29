Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 494,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

SJM stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

