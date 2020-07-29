Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.