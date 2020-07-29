Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steris were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 116.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $137,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth about $62,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 107.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after buying an additional 277,648 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $157.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.