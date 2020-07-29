Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

BYD opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

